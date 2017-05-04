Jay Chou apologises for mid-concert outburst yet again

TAIPEI, May 4 — Jay Chou has issued yet another apology for his mid-concert outburst last weekend that made the headlines.

This time, the Mandopop star appeared in a video that was posted on his tour’s official Weibo account on Monday evening.

In the video, Chou first thanked security staff for working during the Labour Day holiday.

He then added, “I feel really sorry for what happened. I shouldn’t have been so impulsive and said what I said. I’m really sorry.”

Chou also revealed that he had personally visited the security firm to apologise to the staff.

The singer’s first apology was posted on the Weibo account of his music label, JVR Music.

“My heart hurt for my fan, which was why I said those words impulsively. I want to apologise to the staff member who had worked hard. I didn’t mean to [yell at you]. My heartfelt gratitude to the security staff who work to maintain order at such concerts,” Jay wrote.

He reportedly said: “Return her board to her. Don’t just throw away the banners of my fans as you please, do you hear me? You’re here to ensure the order of the crowd, why are you throwing away her banner?”

However, when the security staff appeared to ignore him, and even allegedly answered back, Chou lost his temper.

He reportedly said, “Get out of here! Hey, I’m talking to you, do you hear me? Get out of here.”

However, according to news reports, Chou was informed after the concert that the fan in question had raised her board so high that she obstructed the view of those behind her, forcing the security staff to step in.