Jaume Collet-Sera in line for ‘Suicide Squad 2’

DC comics-inspired 'Suicide Squad' topped the US box office for a second straight weekend, estimates from industry tracker Exhibitor Relations showed. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, July 13 — Jaume Collet-Sera, the director of horror movies House of Wax and Orphan as well as a triple bill of Liam Neeson action films, is thought to be first choice for 2019’s DC Comics film Suicide Squad 2.

With a sub-franchise debut that racked up US$745 million (RM1.3 billion) worldwide, Warner Bros has identified horror and action specialist Jaume Collet-Sera as its preferred option for 2019 sequel Suicide Squad 2.

The Spaniard is Warner’s top choice, reports Deadline, a decision that makes sense given his track record with the studio and his slick direction and pulpy sensibilities, argues The Tracking Board.

Hacksaw Ridge helmer Mel Gibson had been associated with the project and Collet-Sera’s rise may imply that Gibson has passed it over.

Scriptwriter Zak Penn provides the latest draft, having previously delivered Spielberg’s adaptation of the Ernest Cline novel Ready Player One (also for WB) after working on The Avengers, X-Men 2, Behind Enemy Lines and The Last Action Hero among others.

Collet-Sera has another Neeson thriller, The Commuter, due 2018, and is on board for historical drama Waco.

Gibson is following up the Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge with Berserker, co-written with his Braveheart collaborator Randall Wallace. — AFP-Relaxnews