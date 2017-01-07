Jason Momoa, the one man army of ‘Frontier’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — From one tale of ruthless empire-building to another, Game of Thrones alumnus Jason Momoa now heads — perhaps even beheads — the cast of fur-trading vendetta Frontier, a Canadian export, is being distributed by Netflix from January 20, 2017.

Momoa, whose post-Game of Thrones work has included Batman v. Superman and the upcoming Justice League, plays fur trapper Declan Harp, a Native American-Irish colonist with an axe to grind against the Hudson’s Bay Company.

Discovery Canada aired the series nationally in November and December 2016 and now Netflix is preparing to bring it to a wider audience by means of an official trailer.

In it, his opponents reveal that they will go to the same sort of lengths as Harp does in their efforts to stop his bloody one-man campaign of corporate destabilisation. — AFP-Relaxnews

Jason Momoa plays fur trapper Declan Harp, a Native American-Irish colonist with an axe to grind against the Hudson’s Bay Company in ‘Frontier’. — Screen capture from YouTube Video