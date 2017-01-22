Last updated Sunday, January 22, 2017 1:15 pm GMT+8

Jason Momoa shares powerful story of his childhood and life as a father (VIDEO)

A screen capture of the video showing actor Jason Momoa and his child.A screen capture of the video showing actor Jason Momoa and his child.NEW YORK, Jan 22 — Long before he was Khal Drogo or Aquaman, actor Jason Momoa was just a kid who grew up the son of an artist from a family of builders and hunters from a small town in Iowa.

In an 8-minute short film titled Canvas of My Life, the 37-year-old actor — who shot to fame for his role in HBO’s Game of Thrones — teams up with Carhartt to give us a personal look inside his childhood as well as his life as a father and husband.

Raised by a strong single mother, Momoa reflects on how his upbringing has shaped his worldview, saying his mom opened his eyes to art, music and instilled in him a deep love for rock climbing and skateboarding.

He also shares his aspirations as a father and how he hopes to impart his zest for life into his children by to teach them to develop their self-expression and creativity.

“If I teach them to climb then they can push themselves to the limits; gracefully move through fear and doubt,” he says in the video.

Watch the full video to see behind-the-scenes clips of Aquaman too.

