Jason Derulo’s ‘If I’m Lucky’ is a hopeful breakup song (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 3 — Jason Derulo just dropped his new single I’m Lucky alongside a lyric video.

Jason Derulo returns to his pop roots for 'If I'm Lucky'. — TheHive.Asia picDerulo described his new song to Billboard as inspired from past relationships that didn’t work out, despite being with people compatible with you.

“Hopefully that situation can pan out in the next life,” Derulo said.

For a taste of the new song, watch the lyric video for the song, which is now trending.