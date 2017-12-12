Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams have a disastrous ‘Game Night’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Dec 12 — Warner Bros has released a new teaser trailer for upcoming dark comedy Game Night that stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.

Bateman and McAdams play a couple whose weekly couples game night takes a turn when they divert from their standard charades to play a game of murder mystery, only to realise that the game which has now transformed a kidnapping mystery is actually real.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Bateman and McAdams star as Max and Annie, whose weekly couples game night gets kicked up a notch when Max’s charismatic brother, Brooks (Kyle Chandler), arranges a murder mystery party, complete with fake thugs and faux federal agents. So when Brooks gets kidnapped, it’s all part of the game…right? But as the six uber-competitive gamers set out to solve the case and win, they begin to discover that neither this ‘game’ — nor Brooks — are what they seem to be. Over the course of one chaotic night, the friends find themselves increasingly in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn. With no rules, no points, and no idea who all the players are, this could turn out to be the most fun they’ve ever had…or game over.”

The film also stars Lamorne Morris, Sharon Horgan, Billy Magnussen, Jesse Plemons, Kylie Bunbury, Danny Huston and Michael C. Hall.

Game Night is set for release on February 23, 2018.

A screengrab from ‘Game Night’ that stars Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams.