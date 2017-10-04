Jared Leto to play Hugh Hefner in Brett Ratner-directed biopic

The Oscar winner is to play Hugh Hefner in a new film about the ‘Playboy’ magazine mogul’s life by director Brett Ratner. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Oct 4 — Jared Leto is to play Hugh Hefner in a new film about the Playboy magazine mogul’s life by director Brett Ratner.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news yesterday after Ratner spoke exclusively to the industry resource.

In the Gallery

Hugh Hefner at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles July 2010. — Reuters pic



Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy Bunnies as he is interviewed by television crews, August 2000. — Reuters pic



Hugh Hefner, ‘Playboy’ magazine founder, and Playboy Playmates and girlfriends arrive at the American Film Institute’s ‘AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Sir Sean Connery’ taping in Hollywood June 8, 2006. — Reuters pic



Hugh Hefner and guests toast one another as they get settled in their box seats at the 2005 Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl. — Reuters pic



‘Playboy’ magazine founder Hugh Hefner arrives with friends for an ESPY Awards pre-party at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills in this July 12, 2005 file photo. — Reuters pic



‘Playboy’ magazine founder Hugh Hefner arrives with girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt for his 80th birthday party in Munich’s famous club P1 May 31, 2006. — Reuters pic



‘Playboy’ magazine founder Hugh Hefner is joined by former girlfriend Barbi Benton and current girlfriend, Holly Madison, during an ESPY Awards pre-party at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills in this July 12, 2005 file photo. — Reuters pic



‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner, with his girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson, reacts as he listens to a reporter’s question at the panel for E! networks’ television show ‘The Girls Next Door’ at the Television Critic’s Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills July 17, 2005. — Reuters pic



‘Playboy’ magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses with his six girlfriends on the red carpet after seeing the international gala premiere of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Zumanity’ in Las Vegas in this September 20, 2003 file photo. — Reuters pic



‘Playboy’ founder Hugh Hefner feeds a piece of cake to Cathi O’Malley during his 75th birthday party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas in this March 2, 2001 file photo. — Reuters pic



Hugh Hefner leans over a giant birthday cake as he blows out candles to celebrate his 75th birthday. — Reuters pic



Hugh Hefner and his fiancee, Playboy Playmate Crystal Harris, arrive at the opening night gala of the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival featuring a screening of a restoration of ‘An American In Paris’ in Los Angeles April 28, 2011. — Reuters pic

Describing Leto as “an old friend”, Ratner added that the Oscar winner was the one who approached him when he heard about the project that is currently in development.

Ratner was quoted as saying: “When he heard I got the rights to Hef’s story, he told me, ‘I want to play him. I want to understand him.’ And I really believe Jared can do it. He’s one of the great actors of today.”

The X-Men: The Last Stand director also added that he had “high hopes” that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 co-writer Jeff Nathanson would have time “one day soon” to write the script.

There are no details of the plot yet. But it may cover the period when Hefner borrowed US$8,000 to produce the first issue of Playboy in 1953.

Hefner died in his sleep at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles on September 27, 2017. He was 91.