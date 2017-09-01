Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Jared Leto stars in new ‘Blade Runner 2049’ short film (VIDEO)

Friday September 1, 2017
LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 — Warner Brothers is releasing three short films that leads up to long-awaited Blade Runner sequel, Blade Runner 2049, and the first clip stars Jared Leto.

The new clip focuses on the character of Leto’s Niander Wallace and it gives us better detail into Wallace’s bad intentions.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling) unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.”

The film also stars Ana de Armas and Robin Wright.

Blade Runner 2049 is set for release on October 6.

