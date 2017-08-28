Jared Leto honours Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington at MTV awards

Moonman statuettes are seen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Jared Leto and Linkin Park took to stage to pay tribute to Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell at the MTV Video Music Awards today.

Leto started the emotional tribute by saying: “MTV asked me to come here to say a few words about Chester and the late, great, Chris Cornell, two artists I had the absolute pleasure of touring with. They were close friends with one another. Chester even singing the cover of the classic Hallelujah at Chris’ funeral. Chester said of Chris, ‘Your voice was joy and pain and anger and forgiveness, love and heartache, all wrapped up into one’.

In the Gallery

Kendrick Lamar performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Show host Katy Perry at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Cardi B performs during arrivals at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Shawn Mendes performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Lorde performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Show host Katy Perry carries a doll in a pouch as she speaks on stage with DJ Khaled with his son Asahd at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fifth Harmony drop their microphones as they perform at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Show host Katy Perry speaks on stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Miley Cyrus performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Pink performs at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic

“Just weeks later, Chester himself was gone. Chester was my friend. As he was to so many. Witnessing his life taught me important things. Especially about working relentlessly, pursuing dreams, and being kind and caring while doing it.

“When I talk about him, I see his face, which was always smiling. I think about his heart, which he wore on his sleeve. I think how kindly he treated me...and I remember his voice. At once ferocious and delicate, that voice will live forever.”

Soundgarden’s Cornell was found unresponsive with a band around his neck on May 17 at the age 52, while Linkin Park’s Bennington died by suicide on July 20 at the age of 41.

Leto also took a moment to reach out to anyone suffering from depression to realise that they are not alone. “If there is anyone out there who is watching this tonight, who feels like there is no hope, hear me now.

“You are not alone. There is always a way forward. Reach out, share your thoughts, do not give up, and, I promise you this: The absolute biggest breakthroughs in life lay just beyond the darkest days.”

Leto then introduced an old performance by Linkin Park from the 2010 VMAs.