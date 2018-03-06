Japanese rocker Hyde coming to Kuala Lumpur for the first time!

Hyde is finally coming to Kuala Lumpur on May 12. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — One of the most influential vocalists from Japan, Hyde, is coming to Kuala Lumpur for a solo performance for his Acoustic Concert Tour 2018 黒ミサ Asia, this May 12 at the MCA Hall!

Known for his time as a lead vocalist in legendary rock bands such as L’Arc-en-Ciel and Vamps, Hyde is finally coming to Kuala Lumpur.

This marks Hyde’s first time performing in Kuala Lumpur as well as it being the only stop in South-east Asia on his concert tour.

Tickets will be available on March 12 from 10am onwards. Price of tickets varies depending on seating categories and will go for: RM698, RM508, RM338, and RM168. — TheHive.Asia