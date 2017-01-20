Last updated Friday, January 20, 2017 9:51 am GMT+8

Jane Lynch joins Unabomber drama series ‘Manifesto’

Friday January 20, 2017
08:27 AM GMT+8

Actress Jane Lynch joins the cast of ‘Manifesto’ that includes Chris Noth and Keisha Castle-Hughes. ― AFP picActress Jane Lynch joins the cast of ‘Manifesto’ that includes Chris Noth and Keisha Castle-Hughes. ― AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 20 ― Jane Lynch will play former US Attorney General Janet Reno in Manifesto, a scripted series for Discovery.

Kevin Spacey is co-producing the eight-episode series, according to The Hollywood Reporter, with Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany to star.

Manifesto will tell the story of FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerland (Worthington), who captured Ted Kaczynski (Bettany), the infamous Unabomber.

Lynch (Glee) joins a cast that also includes Chris Noth and Keisha Castle-Hughes. ― AFP-Relaxnews

