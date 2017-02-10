Jamiroquai releases teaser for newest track ‘Cloud 9’

Cover art for Jamiroquai album 'Automaton'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 10 — British funk band Jamiroquai has shared a teaser of the second track off their Automation album on Twitter.

Called Cloud 9, the track is the second released after Automaton Transmission 001 which dropped in January.

The band released the song in full on BBC Radio 2 yesterday. Cloud 9 drops at midnight tonight worldwide.

The band will also be hitting the road in a tour that kicks off in Paris next month.

Here are the dates:

Tue March 28- La Sall Pleyel, Paris

Fri March 31 - The Roundhouse, London

Thu May 25 2017 - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan

Sun May 28 2017 - Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea

Sat June 17 2017 - Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece

Sun June 9 2017 - North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Tue July 11 2017 - Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy

Fri July 14 2017 - Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland

Sun July 16 2017 - Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France

Tue July 18 2017 - Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland

Sat July 22 2017 - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

Sat July 5 2017 - Sudoeste, Portugal. — AFP-Relaxnews