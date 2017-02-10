Jamiroquai releases teaser for newest track ‘Cloud 9’

LONDON, Feb 10 — British funk band Jamiroquai has shared a teaser of the second track off their Automation album on Twitter.
Called Cloud 9, the track is the second released after Automaton Transmission 001 which dropped in January.
The band released the song in full on BBC Radio 2 yesterday. Cloud 9 drops at midnight tonight worldwide.
The band will also be hitting the road in a tour that kicks off in Paris next month.
Here are the dates:
Tue March 28- La Sall Pleyel, Paris
Fri March 31 - The Roundhouse, London
Thu May 25 2017 - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan
Sun May 28 2017 - Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea
Sat June 17 2017 - Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece
Sun June 9 2017 - North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Tue July 11 2017 - Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy
Fri July 14 2017 - Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland
Sun July 16 2017 - Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France
Tue July 18 2017 - Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland
Sat July 22 2017 - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic
Sat July 5 2017 - Sudoeste, Portugal. — AFP-Relaxnews