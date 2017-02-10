Last updated Friday, February 10, 2017 7:44 am GMT+8

Jamiroquai releases teaser for newest track ‘Cloud 9’

Friday February 10, 2017
05:57 AM GMT+8

Cover art for Jamiroquai album 'Automaton'. — AFP picCover art for Jamiroquai album 'Automaton'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Feb 10 — British funk band Jamiroquai has shared a teaser of the second track off their Automation album on Twitter. 

Called Cloud 9, the track is the second released after Automaton Transmission 001 which dropped in January. 

The band released the song in full on BBC Radio 2 yesterday. Cloud 9 drops at midnight tonight worldwide. 

The band will also be hitting the road in a tour that kicks off in Paris next month.  

Here are the dates:  

Tue March 28- La Sall Pleyel, Paris  

Fri March 31 - The Roundhouse, London  

Thu May 25 2017 - Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan  

Sun May 28 2017 - Seoul Jazz Festival, Seoul, South Korea  

Sat June 17 2017 - Release Athens Festival, Athens, Greece  

Sun June 9 2017 - North Sea Jazz, Rotterdam, Netherlands  

Tue July 11 2017 - Firenze Summer Festival, Visarno Arena, Florence, Italy  

Fri July 14 2017 - Pori Jazz, Pori, Finland  

Sun July 16 2017 - Musilac, Aix-Les-Bains, France  

Tue July 18 2017 - Moon & Stars, Locarno, Switzerland  

Sat July 22 2017 - Colours of Ostrava, Czech Republic

  Sat July 5 2017 - Sudoeste, Portugal. — AFP-Relaxnews 

