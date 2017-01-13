Jamie Foxx wreaks havoc in new ‘Sleepless’ trailer (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Jan 13 — A last-minute trailer has been released for Jamie Foxx-starrer Sleepless reports SlashFilm.
A remake of the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the new movie is also drawing comparisons to the action-packed Taken, with Foxx playing Vincent Downs, a man whose son is kidnapped by dangerous criminals.
However thanks to his years an undercover cop, Foxx proves himself a force to be reckoned with.
Gabrielle Union stars alongside Foxx as Vincent's wife, with rapper T.I. as Vincent's partner.
Michelle Monaghan and David Harbour also star.
Sleepless is released in theaters Friday, January 13. — AFP-Relaxnews