Jamie Dornan joins Cillian Murphy, Pierce Brosnan on prison escape film ‘H-Block’

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan (left) arrive for the screening of the movie ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ at the 65th Berlin Film Festival in Berlin, February 12, 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, April 29 — Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan is set to join actors Pierce Brosnan and Cillian Murphy on Jim Sheridan’s film adaptation about the notorious 1983 Maze prison breakout, to be titled H-Block.

The true story, which is commonly referred to as the “Great Escape”, centres around a violent prison break which took place in Northern Ireland and saw 38 prisoners escape from H-Block with only 19 to be eventually recaptured.

Three-time Oscar-nominated writer-director Sheridan — responsible for films such as In the Name of the Father, My Left Foot, The Field, and The Boxer — will helm the feature, with Dylan Sellars to produce and Dan Halsted on board as executive producer.

Scripted by Sheridan and Nic Sheff, Murphy will star as the head of the ring of IRA prisoners with Dornan to play a gritty role as an IRA prisoner and orderly who starts discovering weaknesses in the prison, while Brosnan is said to have been cast as the warden of the prison (via Deadline). — AFP-Relaxnews