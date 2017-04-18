James Gunn confirms he will write, direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’

Director James Gunn has confirmed that he will return to write and direct ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’. — file picLOS ANGELES, April 18 — If you’ve been wishing for more intergalactic action with the Guardians of the Galaxy team, you’re in luck as James Gunn has confirmed he will be directing the series' third instalment.

Gunn took to Facebook to announce that he will be both writing and directing the third film: “The question that comes up perhaps the most is, ‘What’s the deal with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, and are you going to direct?’ So, after many months of ruminations and discussions, I know the answer.

“I could save this answer for the first, random interviewer to ask me during the press junket but instead I thought I’d share it with the most important people in the Guardiansverse — you, the fans, who have been so incredibly supportive and enthusiastic over the past five years, it has moved me to tears on a regular basis.

“So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.”

Gunn also spoke highly of his partnership with Marvel Studios in the post saying it “has been the best of my professional career”.

He went on to share his passion for the characters saying: “In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula — and some of the other forthcoming heroes — goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect.

“I can’t fricking wait to get started.”

That’s not all, Gunn also hinted that the third movie would take place after Avengers: Infinity War: “Much of what’s happened in the MCU for the past ten or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers’ Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond.

“I promise you, the fans, I’ll do it all with integrity and love and respect for the characters.”