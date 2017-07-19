Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

James Franco stars as Tommy Wiseau in comedy ‘The Disaster Artist’ (VIDEO)

Wednesday July 19, 2017
12:06 PM GMT+8

James Franco stars as Tommy Wiseau in upcoming comedy ‘The Disaster Artist’. — Screengrab from A24/YouTubeJames Franco stars as Tommy Wiseau in upcoming comedy ‘The Disaster Artist’. — Screengrab from A24/YouTubeLOS ANGELES, July 19 — James Franco shines yet again in The Disaster Artist, a biographical comedy-drama that Franco directs, produces and stars in.

The movie is based on Greg Sestero’s non-fiction book of the same name, which talks about the making of Tommy Wiseau’s 2003 cult film The Room.

The Disaster Artist depicts how Sestero and Wiseau met and their subsequent early friendship. The Room has the unfortunate reputation as being one of the worst movies ever made.

Other members of the supporting cast in Franco’s movie are Seth Rogen, Dave Franco, Zac Efron, Melanie Griffith and Sharon Stone.

The movie is scheduled to be released in a limited release on December 1 this year. 

