James Franco set to join ‘Alien: Covenant’

Thursday December 22, 2016
09:16 AM GMT+8

Alien: Covenant is due to hit down on May 19, 2017. — File picAlien: Covenant is due to hit down on May 19, 2017. — File picLOS ANGELES, Dec 22 — James Franco is joining Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant reports Variety.

The sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2012 Prometheus, the film is the sixth in the Alien franchise and will see the actor join Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce who will all reprise their original Prometheus roles.

Newcomers Katherine Waterston, Demian Bichir, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride also star in the movie.

The film will tell the story of colony ship Covenant which lands on a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy.

The crew finds what at first seems to be a paradise, but in reality is a darker and more sinister world in which the only inhabitant is the android David (Fassbender), a survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien: Covenant is due to hit down on May 19, 2017. — AFP-Relaxnews 

