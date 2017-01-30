James Franco, Selena Gomez unite in new clip for ‘In Dubious Battle’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 30 — Check out this new trailer for James Franco’s ‘In Dubious Battle’ that also stars Selena Gomez.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by John Steinbeck which is about an activist who leads a strike for hard-working but ruthlessly exploited Californian fruit pickers in the 1930s.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “In the California apple country, nine hundred migratory workers rise up against the landowners after getting paid a faction of the wages they were promised. The group takes on a life of its own — stronger than its individual members and more frightening. Led by the doomed Jim Nolan (Wolff), the strike is founded on his tragic idealism — on the courage never to submit or yield.”

Also starring in the film are Robert Duvall, Vincent D’Onofrio, Bryan Cranston, Ed Harris, Ashley Greene, Zach Braff, Sam Shepard and John Hutcherson.

In Dubious Battle is set for release on February 17.

A video screengrab from ‘In Dubious Battle’.