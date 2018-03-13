James Corden tries his hand at directing with the cast of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 13 ― James Corden roped in the cast of A Wrinkle in Time to crash a screening of the film midway to perform a live-action rendition of it.

Watch as Corden attempts to direct Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling with what he calls a 4D recreation of A Wrinkle in Time.

The surprised audience were certainly in for a treat as Winfrey, Witherspoon, Kaling, and Reid tried their very best to keep up to Corden’s narration and weird directions.

The synopsis for A Wrinkle in Time reads: “Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travellers known as Mrs Whatsit, Mrs Who and Mrs Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.”

Watch Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Storm Reid and Mindy Kaling perform a James Corden live-action version of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’.