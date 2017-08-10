Chester Bennington’s family to decide if Linkin Park ‘Carpool Karaoke’ should air

Chester Bennington of Linkin Park performs ‘Burn It Down’ at the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 18, 2012. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — It’s now up to Chester Bennington’s family to decide whether the Linkin Park episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is aired, James Corden has said.

The segment was reportedly filmed on July 14, less than a week before Bennington was found hanged in his home near Los Angeles on July 20. His death was ruled a suicide.

It was originally slated to debut in October.

Corden who is an executive producer on the show said he would respect the family’s wishes during an interview with the Associated Press yesterday.

“We will approach it in whichever manner his family or the people that were involved in that episode, however they would like it to be handled,” Corden was quoted as saying.

“We will navigate it as delicately as possible and just adhere to whatever wishes they would want because I don’t think there’s any other way we could deal with it, really. It’s completely up to them and that’s a conversation we haven’t even thought about having right now.... It’s a tragedy.”

Meanwhile, showrunner Eric Pankowski confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter: “We’ve been in conversations with the band and the family, and all the representatives of the band. We’re going to work with them to find the best and most respectful way forward on the episode.”

Corden’s comments drew immediate reaction from Bennington’s widow, Talinda, who thanked the late-night host for his kind offer.

No decision has been made at time of writing.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series debuted on Tuesday with an episode featuring Will Smith.