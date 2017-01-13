James Corden hops aboard ‘Ocean’s Eight’ cast

James Corden is the latest cast member confirmed for 'Ocean's Eight'. — Picture by Richard Perry/The New York TimesFRANKFURT, Jan 13 — James Corden is the latest name confirmed for Ocean's Eight reports Deadline.

The Late Late Show host, well known for his celebrity-packed Carpool Karaoke segment, will take a supporting role in the movie alongside already confirmed stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

Directed by Gary Ross, the film will follow the group as they plan and execute a heist in New York, with Corden playing an insurance investigator who grows suspicious of their activities.

As well as The Late Late Show Corden can also be seen hosting the Grammy Awards next month. — AFP-Relaxnews