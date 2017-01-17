James Cameron to explore sci-fi history with new documentary series

Canadian filmmaker James Cameron is known for blockbuster hits like ‘The Terminator’, ‘Aliens’, ‘The Abyss’, and ‘Avatar’. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 17 — Filmmaker James Cameron explores the evolution of the sci-fi genre in a new docu-series that will air on AMC.

From the director of blockbuster hits like The Terminator, Aliens, The Abyss, and Avatar, the Canadian hitmaker will head to the small screen to produce James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction.

The series will consist of six one-hour episodes that will introduce one of the “big questions” that mankind has contemplated through the sci-fi genre.

Questions that will range from “How will the world end? “Will technology destroy us?” And “What does it mean to be human?”

“These are subjects sci-fi has never been afraid to tackle,” said Cameron in a statement.

“With this series, we are going back to the origins of sci-fi, following the DNA of these ideas back to the source... As a filmmaker who specialises in science fiction, I’m interested in exploring the struggles and the triumphs that brought these incredible stories to life and seeing how art imitates life, as well as how science fiction imitates and sometimes informs science.”

The series is scheduled to air in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews