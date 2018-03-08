James Bay reveals new single ‘Pink Lemonade’

James Bay's ‘Electric Light’ is out May 18. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 8 — James Bay has released a new track called Pink Lemonade and announced details of his sophomore album, which is slated for a May release, as well as plans for international tour dates.

Pink Lemonade follows up Bay's comeback single Wild Love, which was released last month as the first new music since his 2015 breakout album, Chaos and the Calm.



The new track got its world premiere on Zane Lowe's Beats 1 radio show and is now available to stream and download; find links via jamesbay.lnk.to/PinkLemonadeWe.

Bay likewise revealed that his sophomore album will be called Electric Light and will be released on May 18, with pre-ordering already under way.



Finally, the singer announced that he's added more tour dates to his schedule; the full list is now available at www.jamesbay.com and includes shows around North America, the UK and Europe through October 15. — AFP-Relaxnews