Showbiz

Jake Gyllenhaal showcases singing chops in ‘Sunday in the Park with George’ teaser (VIDEO)

Thursday February 9, 2017
11:40 AM GMT+8

NEW YORK, Feb 9 — Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has posted a video on Facebook in which he sings Finishing the Hat from the musical Sunday in the Park With George, soon to open on Broadway.

The video is directed by Cary Fukunaga, who, according to Gyllenhaal, was invited to rehearsals for the Broadway musical.

In addition to showcasing Gyllenhaal’s singing voice, the video offers a look at the Hudson Theater, which has been recently renovated and will reopen for the previews and premiere of “Sunday in the Park with George” later this month.

Watch the video here. — AFP-Relaxnews

Jake Gyllenhaal is ending 2015 with a bang. — AFP picJake Gyllenhaal is ending 2015 with a bang. — AFP pic

