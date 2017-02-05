Jake Gyllenhaal, Ryan Reynolds are up against an alien in ‘Life’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Sony Pictures has just released the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi thriller Life that stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds.

The film revolves around six crew members of the International Space Station who discover evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As they continue with their research, mayhem soon ensues and they find themselves fighting to stay alive in space.

Life also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ariyon Bakare and Olga Dihovichnaya.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Life tells the story of the six-member crew of the International Space Station that is on the cutting edge of one of the most important discoveries in human history: The first evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars. As the crew begins to conduct research, their methods end up having unintended consequences and the life form proves more intelligent than anyone ever expected.”

Life is set for release on March 24.

