‘Jai Ho’ singer Tanvi Shah ready to sing in Malay

Tanvi has sung in 15 different languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and other Latin languages. - AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — International recording artiste Tanvi Shah has not ruled out the possibility of singing Malay songs if there is a chance to do so.

Tanvi, who has sung in 15 different languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese and other Latin languages, told Bernama she is thinking of singing some local songs when she comes to Malaysia next.

The first Indian woman to win a Grammy Awards ‘Best Song Written for Motion Picture or Other Visual Media’ for the revered song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire, also hinted that she would be coming back to Malaysia soon to work with local artistes.

“Hopefully, I will come again here and should be working with a couple of local artistes. Hope people like it,” said the 32-year-old singer.

Sharing her experience working with music maestro A.R. Rahman, Tanvi said working with the Oscar Award winner was an amazing experience because she not only learned about music but also about her voice modulation every time during the recording.

“He gives you a free hand to try stuff and does not discourage the artiste. In the end, he keeps what he wants eventually, which I think is a brilliant idea. Feel super blessed,” she said.

The singer of the song Fanaa for the Bollywood movie Yuva also noted that winning the Grammy Award in 2010 was still like a dream for her.

“I had to pinch myself, like what’s going on. I am representing my country. I’m am representing women in my country. So, its like pressure but still a sweet experience,” she said with a smile.

Tanvi, who also received an award at the ‘First Ladies’, an event spearheaded by Indian Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, said she had a band called ‘Tansha’.

Besides music, Tanvi is actively involved in the work of the Cancer Institute and helps with the “End Polio” campaign of Rotary International.

She has even donated her song, Zindagi, produced by JHawk, to the End Polio campaign album that features international artistes such as Itzhak Perlman, David Sanborn and Ziggy Marley. — Bernama