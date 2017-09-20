Jada Pinkett Smith refutes Leah Remini’s claims that she’s a Scientologist

Jada Pinkett Smith arrives for the 2017 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 25, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 20 — Jada Pinkett Smith is finally responding to Leah Remini’s claims that she is a Scientologist.

Former Scientologist Remini in a recent interview with The Daily Beast claimed that Smith was a member of the controversial Church of Scientology.

In her interview, Remini revealed: “I know Jada’s in. I know Jada’s in. She’s been in Scientology a long time. I never saw Will (Smith) there, but I saw Jada at the Celebrity Centre. They opened up a Scientology school, and have since closed it. But Jada, I had seen her at the Scientology Celebrity Centre all the time.”

Smith denied the allegations and took to Twitter to set the record straight on where she stands when it comes to religion.

“I recently lit Shabbat candles with Rabbi Bentley at Temple Sinai... but I am not Jewish,” she said in a series of tweets.

“I have prayed in mosques all over the world... but I am not a Muslim.

“I have read the Bhagavad Gita... but I am not a Hindu.

“I have chanted and meditated in some of the most magnificent temples on earth… but I am not a Buddhist.”

“I have studied Dianetics, and appreciate the merits of Study Tech… but I am not a Scientologist.

“I practice human kindness, and I believe that we each have the right to determine what we are and what we are not. NO ONE ELSE can hold that power.”