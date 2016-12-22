Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 12:09 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Haze

Showbiz

Jacqueline Bisset joins French thriller ‘L’Amant Double’

Thursday December 22, 2016
09:22 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Trump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellorTrump names Kellyanne Conway as White House counsellor

Japan sends military to battle massive fire in the northJapan sends military to battle massive fire in the north

ECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over SingaporeECRL could give Malaysia trade advantage over Singapore

Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156Latest Fifa ranking sees Malaysia slip five spots to 156

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

British actress Jacqueline Bisset is joining French language film 'L'Amant Double'. — AFP pic British actress Jacqueline Bisset is joining French language film 'L'Amant Double'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 22 — British actress Jacqueline Bisset has been confirmed to be joining French-language film L’Amant Double reports Variety.

To be directed by Francois Ozon, the actress will join French stars Marine Vacth and Jeremie Renier for the project.

Filming of the erotic thriller begins in Paris this week, although plot details are being kept under wraps.

Bisset started her career in 1968 and is known for her roles in The Detective, Bullitt and The Sweet Ride.

Ozon is known for his work directing Under the Sand, 8 Women, In the House and has worked with Vacth previously in 2013’s drama Young & Beautiful. — AFP-Relaxnews 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline