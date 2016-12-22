Jacqueline Bisset joins French thriller ‘L’Amant Double’

British actress Jacqueline Bisset is joining French language film 'L'Amant Double'. — AFP pic

LONDON, Dec 22 — British actress Jacqueline Bisset has been confirmed to be joining French-language film L’Amant Double reports Variety.

To be directed by Francois Ozon, the actress will join French stars Marine Vacth and Jeremie Renier for the project.

Filming of the erotic thriller begins in Paris this week, although plot details are being kept under wraps.

Bisset started her career in 1968 and is known for her roles in The Detective, Bullitt and The Sweet Ride.

Ozon is known for his work directing Under the Sand, 8 Women, In the House and has worked with Vacth previously in 2013’s drama Young & Beautiful. — AFP-Relaxnews