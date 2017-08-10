Jacob Tremblay’s ‘Wonder’ will move you to tears (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 10 — Here’s a new trailer for heart-warming film Wonder that stars Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.

Based on R.J. Palacio’s New York Times bestseller, Tremblay plays a young child born with facial differences who’s entering regular school for the first time. His parents are worried about him being bullied but he actually becomes the most unlikely of heroes as he helps the community find their compassion and acceptance.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Based on the New York Times bestseller, Wonder tells the inspiring and heart-warming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie’s extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can’t blend in when you were born to stand out.”

Wonder is set for release on November 17.

A screengrab from tear-jerker film ‘Wonder’ that stars Jacob Tremblay, Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson.