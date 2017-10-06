Jacky Cheung brings his new concert tour to Malaysia and Singapore

Jacky Cheung will perform at a two-day solo concert at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil in January next year. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — After a six-year gap, Hong Kong’s “God of Songs” Jacky Cheung is finally returning to Malaysia next year for a two-day solo concert.

The 56-year-old singer who is regarded as one of the “Four Heavenly Kings” (alongside Andy Lau, Aaron Kwok and Leon Lai) will be bringing his brand new concert series “Jacky Cheung’s Classic Tour” over to the country.

The concert series was launched back in October 2016, and the singer has toured over 60 cities throughout the world.

Apart from Malaysia, Cheung will also return to Singapore in less than a year, after just recently performed in the country back in February.

The singer-cum-actor will stop by Malaysia on January 26 and 27 next year at the Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil, before going to Singapore for a three-day concert from February 9 to 11.

The four-sided concert stage will be dressed with spectacular giant LED screens, with steps that rise and fall following the rhythm of music which transforms with every song, showcasing plenty of special effects including a circular staircase, a rotating compass, and a walled fortress.

It will be presented in front of the audience as a truly incredible visual extravaganza, coupled with Jacky Cheung’s impeccable vocals.

Online ticket sales for the Malaysian leg (ranging from RM258 to RM988) will commence at 6pm via myticket.asia on October 21, 2017, while the ticket sales for the Singapore’s show (from $168 to $368) will go on sale on October 17 at sportshubtix.sg on 10am. — TheHive.Asia