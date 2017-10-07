Jackie Chan’s daughter Etta Ng grateful for ‘support and love’ after coming out as gay

HONG KONG, Oct 7 — Jackie Chan’s daughter Etta Ng has expressed gratitude for the “support and love poured my way” after she came out as gay on Thursday.
She also slammed the Hong Kong media for “continuing to mock” her.
In an Instagram post written early this morning, the 17-year-old wrote: “I am in awe at the amount of support and love poured my way. I am speechless at how followers went to my Girlfriend @andiautumn and my account to show us both so much positivity.
“People all over the world have been rooting us on as Hong Kong media continues to mock. I’ve grown up in a world of negativity and close mindedness but I am at that point where I realise that I can use my experience to tell my truths and help others just like me.
“Thankfully I’ve grown since the days I was powerless and uncertain what the world has for me. Thank you for the enormous outpour of love and acceptance.”
Meanwhile, her girlfriend Andi Autumn also took to Instagram to thank people for their positive messages following Ng’s revelation.
“Thank you to all of those who have shown love and support towards @stolenmilktea and I,” the 30-year-old Canadian wrote.
“We appreciate everyone’s kind words and it’s honestly giving us more energy to fight for what’s right. We will continue to share our journey and hope we can help others along the way. Let’s make this world a peaceful and understanding one.”
On Thursday, Ng took to Instagram and captioned a picture of herself against a rainbow background with the words: “In case no one got the memo, I’m gay.”
She has since removed that caption to replace it with several hashtags: #lgbtqai, #lgbt, #lesbian and #androgynous.
It’s an open secret in Hong Kong that Ng and Andi Autumn have been in a relationship for several months.
Ng was born after Chan and her mother, former Hong Kong beauty queen Elaine Ng, had an affair in the 90s.
She has often found herself in the Hong Kong gossip columns due to her paternity and difficult relationship with her mother, who most recently was arrested on suspicion of criminal intimidation after she got embroiled in a domestic dispute with her daughter.
Andi Autumn is a social influencer who designs and sells clothes online and is known for her Barbie doll-like get-ups.