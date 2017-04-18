Jackie Chan to launch new 3D animated series in China

According to media reports, the 104-episode series will centre on a child version of Chan and a team of kid protagonists who take on monsters. — Reuters picBEIJING, April 18 — Jackie Chan has announced that he will be helming a new 3D animated series called J-Team: All New Jackie Chan Adventures.

It is set to air on three children’s satellite TV channels and 200 terrestrial channels across China.

The show also stars child actress Kyana “Poppy” Downs, from the successful Chinese reality show, Dad, Where Are We Going?

Chan will appear as himself at the end of every episode where he will share useful or inspirational lessons.

“It’s meant to help young children to do things they don’t always like to do — like, don’t look at your phone for too long, remember to brush your teeth, respect your elders, pick up the trash,” the 63-year-old was quoted as saying on the eve of the Beijing International Film Festival.

This is not the first time that Chan has ventured into children’s television.

Jackie Chan Adventures was an American animated television series starring the adventures of a fictionalised version of the action star. The series was picked up by various children’s channels, where it had a five-year run, starting from 2000.