Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Jackie Chan still packs a punch in ‘Bleeding Steel’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday September 12, 2017
01:02 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysia must show it is more than a rising star, says NajibMalaysia must show it is more than a rising star, says Najib

Real remain the side to beat in Champions League campaignReal remain the side to beat in Champions League campaign

The Edit: Lesser-known wine destinations that have new thrills in 2018The Edit: Lesser-known wine destinations that have new thrills in 2018

The Edit: See Jackie Chan back in action in ‘Bleeding Steel’The Edit: See Jackie Chan back in action in ‘Bleeding Steel’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Check out the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bleeding Steel that stars Jackie Chan.

Directed by Leo Zhang, Chan plays a special forces agent who gets caught up in a conspiracy while protecting a young woman from an evil organisation.

The film also stars Tess Haubrich, Show Lo, Nana Ouyang, Erica Xia-Hou and Callan Mulvey.

The synopsis of the film merely reads: “Jackie Chan stars as a hardened special forces agent who fights to protect a young woman from a sinister criminal gang. At the same time he with feels a special connection to the young woman, like they met in a different life.”

Bleeding Steel is set for Chinese release on December 22.  

A screengrab from upcoming sci-fi action thriller ‘Bleeding Steel’ that stars Jackie Chan.A screengrab from upcoming sci-fi action thriller ‘Bleeding Steel’ that stars Jackie Chan.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline