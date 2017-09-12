Jackie Chan still packs a punch in ‘Bleeding Steel’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 — Check out the first trailer for upcoming sci-fi action thriller Bleeding Steel that stars Jackie Chan.

Directed by Leo Zhang, Chan plays a special forces agent who gets caught up in a conspiracy while protecting a young woman from an evil organisation.

The film also stars Tess Haubrich, Show Lo, Nana Ouyang, Erica Xia-Hou and Callan Mulvey.

The synopsis of the film merely reads: “Jackie Chan stars as a hardened special forces agent who fights to protect a young woman from a sinister criminal gang. At the same time he with feels a special connection to the young woman, like they met in a different life.”

Bleeding Steel is set for Chinese release on December 22.

A screengrab from upcoming sci-fi action thriller ‘Bleeding Steel’ that stars Jackie Chan.