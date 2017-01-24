Last updated Tuesday, January 24, 2017 6:43 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Rain

Showbiz

Jackie Chan: Oscars came to me, I did not approach Oscars

Tuesday January 24, 2017
05:54 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in BaliThe Edit: Rain, Kim Tae-hee honeymoon in Bali

Thai court muzzles media as trafficking defence beginsThai court muzzles media as trafficking defence begins

The Edit: Polanski quits as president of CesarsThe Edit: Polanski quits as president of Cesars

The Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spotsThe Edit: ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ gets two action-packed TV spots

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The 62-year-old action star was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Eighth Annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Centre in Los Angeles. — Reuters picThe 62-year-old action star was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Eighth Annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Centre in Los Angeles. — Reuters picMUMBAI, Jan 24 — After spending 56 years in the movies, Jackie Chan received the honorary Oscar in 2016, but the action star says he does not work for awards and his only motivation are his fans, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

Chan, who is in the city to promote Indo-Chinese production Kung Fu Yoga starring him along side Bollywood actors Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur, said no matter what the results are he will keep working equally hard for his films.

“When I make or do any film I don’t think of awards or anything. (My films were considered) cheap action comedy movies. I don’t care as I am not for awards I am for the audience. Even if my films do well at the box office or not do good, or people watch my films or don’t watch my films I will continue to risk my life for every movie,” Chan told reporters here.

“They saw (referring to his work) after 56 years I did not change; I was doing the same thing, which is why they decided to give me the Oscar. I think one should continue to do their best always. Oscars came to me and I did not go to Oscars,” he said.

The 62-year-old action star was awarded an honorary Oscar at the Eighth Annual Governors Awards at the Hollywood and Highland Centre in Los Angeles.

The actor is now looking forward to the release of Kung Fu Yoga. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline