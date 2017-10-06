Jackie Chan confirms that ‘Rush Hour 4’ is happening… if Chris Tucker agrees

A poster of Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker’s ‘Rush Hour’. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — Have you been hoping for a follow-up to 2007’s Rush Hour 3? Well, Jackie Chan has some good news for you but it does come with a condition.

The action superstar confirmed that Rush Hour 4 will be happening as long as Chris Tucker is on board with it. In a recent appearance on Power 106’s The Cruz Show, Chan confirmed that the fourth instalment in the highly successful (and hilarious!) franchise should be on its way by next year.

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script. Yesterday, we just agreed.”

“The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, [we’ll] probably start.

“If... Chris Tucker agrees.”

Chan also assured that it will come down to the scheduling constraints for the both of them.

“It’s not about money! It’s about [having the] time to make. Otherwise, Rush Hour 4 we’re all old men. I tell Chris Tucker, ‘Before we get old, please do Rush Hour 4’.”

The first Rush Hour was released in 1998, followed by Rush Hour 2 in 2001 and Rush Hour 3 six years later.