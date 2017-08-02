Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Jack White working on new solo album

Wednesday August 2, 2017
07:40 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Planet Earth is in energy debt from today, report saysThe Edit: Planet Earth is in energy debt from today, report says

The Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trailThe Edit: Guide to a nationwide food trail

The Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritageThe Edit: A showcase in Penang of Japan’s rich doll-making heritage

The Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songsThe Edit: Idris Elba, Jimmy Fallon rock out to Google Translate songs

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jack White has apparently been recording his new record in New York on July 27 and in Los Angeles on July 30. — AFP pic Jack White has apparently been recording his new record in New York on July 27 and in Los Angeles on July 30. — AFP pic NEW YORK, Aug 2 — The former White Stripes member is recording a new studio album, three years after his second solo record Lazaretto was released, reports Pitchfork.com.

The man behind Seven Nation Army is reportedly working on a new solo album. The musician and his record label have shared photos on Twitter announcing the American artist's return to the studio.

Jack White has apparently been recording his new record in New York on July 27 and in Los Angeles on July 30.

Pitchfork also reminds fans that the artist's last record Lazaretto — his second solo album — came out in 2014. 

The White Stripes were a hugely successful rock duo formed in the late 1990s. 

After the band split in 2011, Jack White embarked on a solo career. His former bandmate Meg White rarely makes public appearances. — AFP-Relaxnews

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline