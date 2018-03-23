Jack White shares new track ‘Ice Station Zebra’

Jack White performs at the Eurokeenes de Belfort Festival. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, March 23 — Just ahead of the release Boarding House Reach, Jack White has shared a final track from the album and announced a livestreamed concert to celebrate its launch.

The track was first unveiled on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show.

Ice Station Zebra is the fifth track to be released from the album, after Connected by Love, Respect Commander, Corporation and Over and Over and Over, and all five are available as instant downloads for those who pre-order the album.

White is set to celebrate the album’s release today with an intimate record release show at Warsaw in Brooklyn that will be livestreamed beginning at 10pm ET via live.twitter.com/jackwhite.

An extensive tour is also coming up in support of the album, starting with sold-out shows in Michigan April 19-21, followed by dates around North America — including several festival dates — through June 9. He’ll then head to London for a triple-header of shows June 26-28, followed by more shows and festivals in Europe and North America through August. — AFP-Relaxnews