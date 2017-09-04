Jack Nicholson’s Joker costume is up for auction

A screengrab of Jack Nicholson as the Joker from the 1989 ‘Batman’ movie.LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 — If you’ve been eyeing Jack Nicholson’s Joker costume from Batman, you’ll be glad to know that it will be up for auction soon.

According to Wired, London’s Prop Store will be hosting an auction containing 600 action, sci-fi and fantasy film and TV items on September 26.

Nicholson’s Joker costume from Tim Burton’s Batman will be among other Hollywood memorabilia like an egg from James Cameron’s Aliens and Marty McFly’s boots from Back to the Future Part II that will be up for sale.

The starting bid for the suit will be at US$12,955 (RM55,324) and the Joker’s fedora and trench coat will be sold separately. Check out what else is up for grabs here.