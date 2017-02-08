Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to star in new father-daughter film

Jack Nicholson will co-star with Kristen Wiig. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Jack Nicholson will be teaming up with Kristen Wiig to star in an English-language remake of the Oscar-nominated German film Toni Erdmann.

In the original film, a father tries desperately to reconnect with his workaholic daughter by disguising himself as her CEO’s life coach, reports Variety.

Wiig is also attached to star.

The film is nominated for best foreign feature at this year’s Oscars. It was also nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globes in January.

According to Variety, after seeing the film Nicholson approached Paramount directly to pitch the idea for an English-language remake. — AFP