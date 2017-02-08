Last updated Wednesday, February 08, 2017 7:02 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Jack Nicholson and Kristen Wiig to star in new father-daughter film

Wednesday February 8, 2017
05:22 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Bank Negara refines export proceeds conversion rulesBank Negara refines export proceeds conversion rules

ProjekMMO: Siswa Jepun hairan orang Malaysia tidak cakap MelayuProjekMMO: Siswa Jepun hairan orang Malaysia tidak cakap Melayu

Gerakan questions legality of pig bristle brush seizureGerakan questions legality of pig bristle brush seizure

The Edit: Christie Brinkley back in bikini for ‘Sports Illustrated’ at 63The Edit: Christie Brinkley back in bikini for ‘Sports Illustrated’ at 63

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Jack Nicholson will co-star with Kristen Wiig. — Cover Media picJack Nicholson will co-star with Kristen Wiig. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, Feb 8 — Jack Nicholson will be teaming up with Kristen Wiig to star in an English-language remake of the Oscar-nominated German film Toni Erdmann

In the original film, a father tries desperately to reconnect with his workaholic daughter by disguising himself as her CEO’s life coach, reports Variety

Wiig is also attached to star.

The film is nominated for best foreign feature at this year’s Oscars. It was also nominated for Best Foreign Film at the Golden Globes in January. 

According to Variety, after seeing the film Nicholson approached Paramount directly to pitch the idea for an English-language remake. — AFP

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline