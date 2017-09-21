J-pop diva Namie Amuro announces retirement

Amuro rose to stardom in the 1990s as a teen queen. The native of Okinawa also popularised the sun-kissed look, with her long brown hair and golden tan. — Picture via Facebook.com/NamieAmuroTOKYO, Sept 21 — J-pop singer Namie Amuro said yesterday that she will quit show business next September.

Her bombshell announcement coincided with her 40th birthday and comes after she marked the 25th anniversary of her music career on Saturday and performed a commemorative concert over the weekend in her home prefecture of Okinawa.

Amuro — who made her professional debut 25 years ago, four days shy of her 15th birthday — said she would retire on September 16, 2018, the 26th anniversary of her career, The Japan Times reported.

“I would like to write about something that I have carried on my mind and have decided on the 25th anniversary of my debut. I, Namie Amuro, would like to take this opportunity to inform all of my fans of my decision to retire as of September 16, 2018,” the 40-year-old singer of megahits such as Can You Celebrate? said on her website.

In the letter that was written in Japanese and English, she added that she would make the last year of her music career meaningful by “creating a final album and performing at concerts”.

Amuro made her professional debut in 1992 as part of the group Super Monkey’s, after which she became a solo singer in 1995.

She’s sold more albums in Japan than American pop icons like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Kesha have shifted in the US combined. Each of her 12 original, full-length albums earned platinum certification (or higher) in Japan, with 1996’s Sweet 19 Blues moving close to 3.4 million units.

She’s also amassed 14 No. 1 singles in Japan, with eight of her singles released between 1996 and 1998 peaking atop the Oricon list.