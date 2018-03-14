It’s the Ship will now also cruise from Japan for new party route

It's the Ship will return adding Japan to its sailing family. — Handout via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Asia’s largest festival at sea, It’s the Ship, is returning this November and adding Japan to its repertoire on the brand new It’s the Ship Japan.

A collaboration between The Livescape Group and J Co Ltd, It’s the Ship Japan will be the first time the music cruise festival will depart from a destination other than the usual Singapore.

The cruise will mark its fifth year this year following its success of four consecutive sailings yearly starting from 2014 with destinations that include Singapore and Thailand.

The lineup for 2018 and its Japanese edition have not been revealed yet, but judging from previous acts, It’s the Ship will surely have an impressive lineup that caters to everyone on the boat.

Past featured acts include big names in the electronic dance music (EDM) scene such as Lil Jon, Kaskade, Showtek, Dada Life, Knife Party, Krewella, and Yellow Claw to name a few.

It’s the Ship begin in 2014 as an EDM music festival held onboard a luxury cruise liner, the MS Mariner of the Seas, sailing across the seas surrounding Singapore and Malaysia for four days, three nights. — TheHive.Asia