It’s official! Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx finally confirm their relationship

A screengrab of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirming their romance as shared by Instagram user naturallyunitedcurls.LOS ANGELES, Sept 6 — Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are certainly done hiding their romance from the world as Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes openly confirm that they indeed are a couple while holding hands on a beach.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating for years, but they have kept everything top secret even going to the extent of denying it... until now. The reason for all that hush-hush, according to the Daily Mail, is apparently a clause Tom Cruise included in his 2012 divorce from Holmes that banned her from publicly dating for five years.

Holmes and Foxx can be seen packing on the PDA at a beach in Malibu, California in pictures shared by TMZ. The pair were holding hands and acting totally cute during their romantic stroll.

Holmes was dressed in a simple blue printed dress with shades while Foxx had on a navy T-shirt and sweatpants. Both of them wore matching wide-brimmed hats.

Rumours of a relationship between the pair started circulating in 2013, a year after Holmes divorced Cruise. Now that the cat is officially out of the bag, could we possibly be hearing wedding bells soon?

What about couple moniker, what will the internet come up with: Fomes, Holmexx, Kamie, Jatie or J-Kat. Well, your guess is as good as ours!