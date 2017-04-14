No bromance for Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, April 14 — Heads up for those of you with delicate sensibilities, especially when it comes to cussing.

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson use very colourful language in the new trailer for the buddy comedy, The Hitman’s Bodyguard.

In just 90 seconds, there are two s***, two a****, three f****, four m************, a goddammit, and even the Lord’s name is used in vain, once.

But what did you really expect from the kings of the four-letter putdown?

Reynolds’ protection agent character even had this to say about Jackson’s hitman character: “This guy single-handedly ruined the word ‘M***********.’”

Reynolds and Jackson’s characters can’t stand each other’s guts in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’ — Screengrab from YouTubeThe plot centres on a “Triple A-rated executive protection agent” (Reynolds) who is tasked with guarding his mortal enemy and notorious hitman (Jackson).

The two are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours where they encounter high-speed car chases, boat escapades and a Eastern European dictator who is out for blood.

But you’ll have to admit that, in what appears to be a recurring theme in Reynolds’ films, the true cherry on top of this trailer is the hilarious use of the Whitney Houston classic, I Will Always Love You, the theme song from The Bodyguard.

Directed by Patrick Hughes and co-starring Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, Elodie Yung, Joaquim De Almeida, Kirsty Mitchell and Richard E. Grant, The Hitman’s Bodyguard opens on August 18.