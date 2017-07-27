Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

It’s confirmed: Bruno Mars to hold KL concert in May 2018!

Thursday July 27, 2017
03:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’ProjekMMO: Cantik bukan bimbo, kata peserta ‘Clever Girl’

Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)Ohio fair ride accident kills one, several injured (VIDEO)

The Edit: Bruno Mars coming to Malaysia in May 2018!The Edit: Bruno Mars coming to Malaysia in May 2018!

The Edit: E-cigarettes linked to helping people quit smokingThe Edit: E-cigarettes linked to helping people quit smoking

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Organisers PR Worldwide and Live Nation have finally revealed that the magic will happen on 9 May 2018 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — TheHive.Asia picOrganisers PR Worldwide and Live Nation have finally revealed that the magic will happen on 9 May 2018 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― It has been confirmed that Bruno Mars will be bringing his massive global headline tour ― The 24K Magic World Tour to Kuala Lumpur next year!

Organisers PR Worldwide and Live Nation have finally revealed that the magic will happen on 9 May 2018 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil (previously known as Stadium Putra Bukit Jalil).

Tickets for the 24K Magic World Tour Live in Kuala Lumpur start at RM398 and is scheduled to go on sale Monday, 14 August at 10am through prworldwidelive.com or myticket.asia. — TheHive.Asia

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline