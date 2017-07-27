It’s confirmed: Bruno Mars to hold KL concert in May 2018!

Organisers PR Worldwide and Live Nation have finally revealed that the magic will happen on 9 May 2018 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil. — TheHive.Asia picKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― It has been confirmed that Bruno Mars will be bringing his massive global headline tour ― The 24K Magic World Tour to Kuala Lumpur next year!

Organisers PR Worldwide and Live Nation have finally revealed that the magic will happen on 9 May 2018 at the Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil (previously known as Stadium Putra Bukit Jalil).

Tickets for the 24K Magic World Tour Live in Kuala Lumpur start at RM398 and is scheduled to go on sale Monday, 14 August at 10am through prworldwidelive.com or myticket.asia. — TheHive.Asia