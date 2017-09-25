It’s all over for ‘It’ as ‘Kingsman’ sequel tops box office (VIDEO)

US actress Julianne Moore poses upon arrival for the World premiere of Matthew Vaughn's 'Kingsman:The Golden Circle' in London on September 18, 2017. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 25 — The espionage comedy Kingsman: The Golden Circle dominated North American box offices in its debut weekend, industry figures showed yesterday.

It ousted It, a freaky horror hit which had held the crown for two weeks.

With a star-studded cast featuring Colin Firth, Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and even Elton John, Kingsman raked in an estimated US$39 million (RM162.98 million) for the weekend, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The sequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service, The Golden Circle sees British spy organisation Kingsman join forces with American counterpart Statesman to take on a new global threat.

It, based on a Stephen King novel and starring Bill Skarsgard as a creepy clown who menaces a sleepy Maine town, earned an estimated US$30 million — half its take last weekend.

But having stormed the box office in its opening weekend with revenue of US$123 million, It still boasts impressive earnings of US$266.3 million in only three weeks.

In at third was new animation The Lego Ninjago Movie, the third installment of Warner Bros.’ The Lego Movie franchise, which made US$21.2 million.

Trailing far behind in fourth was American Assassin, starring Dylan O’Brien as a CIA “black ops” recruit who teams up with crusty veteran agent Michael Keaton to fight terrorists. The film took in just US$6.2 million, bringing its total earnings to US$21.6 million in two weeks.

Now in its third week, Open Road Films’ Home Again dropped one place to fifth with a take of US$3.3 million. With earnings totaling US$22.3 million, the romantic comedy stars Reese Witherspoon as a newly single woman whose life changes when three young men move into her house.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Mother! (US$3.2 million)

Friend Request (US$2.4 million)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (US$1.8 million)

Stronger (US$1.7 million)

Wind River (US$1.2 million). — AFP