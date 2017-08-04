It’s all about (violent) love in ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ new trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — A brand new trailer has dropped for The Hitman’s Bodyguard and boy is it romantic.

Released during Romance Awareness Month, the new trailer explores the romance between Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek, who play the deadly Kincaids.

Directed by Patrick Hughes and also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gary Oldman, the film sees the world’s best bodyguard (Reynolds) assigned to protect a notorious hitman (Jackson) who now is standing as a witness in an important trial to topple a power-crazy dictator (Oldman).

The Hitman’s Bodyguard is set for release on August 18.

