It’s a girl for Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang

Aaron Kwok and his bride Moka Fang pose in a wedding photo shot by acclaimed photographer Wing Shya. — Picture via Weibo/Aaron KwokHONG KONG, Sept 5 — Aaron Kwok and his wife Moka Fang are celebrating the birth of their first child, a girl, multiple entertainment sites reported yesterday.

Commercial Radio Hong Kong, quoting an unnamed source, said on Facebook that she was born last Friday at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital.

Apple Daily said a car with a Hong Kong-China licence plate left the hospital for the couple’s apartment on Saturday.

Kwok’s manager declined to confirm the report, however, saying she would not comment on the Hong Kong entertainer’s personal affairs.

Rumours were rife of the baby’s impending arrival after the Shanghainese model’s mother was spotted in Hong Kong last month, ostensibly to take care of her daughter during her confinement period.

The 51-year-old Kwok and 29-year-old Fang married in Hong Kong in April, after dating for less than two years.