Items owned by Hollywood stars hit the auction block (VIDEO)

California based GWS Auctions Inc has arranged a sale that features items from Steve McQueen, Elvis Presley, Marylin Monroe and Liberace to Lady Gaga, Brad Pitt, and even cars from films such as 'Batman'. — Screen capture via Reuters videoLOS ANGELES, March 25 — Items from veteran and current Hollywood and music legends are set to hit the auction block on March 24.

Some of the top lots include a brush and comb set once owned and used by Marilyn Monroe.

“People actually called me and asked, ‘Can I grow my own Marilyn?’ I said I don’t think so, but that’s a really interesting piece and to see what that’s going to do after never being available before. And it came from her makeup and hair designer’s estate,” said Brigitte Kruse, Lead Auctioneer, GWS Auctions, Inc.

Steve McQueen’s folding sunglasses have an opening bid of US$500 (RM1,958) and Elvis Presley’s Army book which includes his signature is currently at US$3,300 with online bidding.

Several items from Michael Jackson are featured in the sale including a crystal glove with a starting bid of US$2,000, fedora hats and a custom made electric ride-on train set.

“He actually custom ordered this train from Germany for his children and it was in the backyard around a tree and he would exclusively ride it with his children. Not like the one that was in the front of the Neverland Ranch estate that everybody kind of knew and it was iconic and went around the entire estate.

“This was a more personal piece that he used with his children, so that makes it special,” explained Kruse. Advanced online bidding has the price at US$2,600.

Other highlights include a blue fur coat worn by both Halle Berry and Lady Gaga that was obtained from a Los Angeles costume house and jewellery from Liberace.

The sale will be held in Los Angeles, California with bids being accepted in person and online. — Reuters