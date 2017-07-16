Itano Tomomi and Juice=Juice join Friendship Concert

Itano Tomomi and Juice=Juice will be part of the line-up for Japan x Malaysia Friendship Concert 2017! — Picture courtesy of TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Former member of famous girl group AKB48, Itano Tomomi as well as seven-member girl group Juice=Juice will be part of the line-up for Japan x Malaysia Friendship Concert 2017!

Back in early June, we have reported that Juice=Juice will be flying down to Malaysia as part of their debut world tour “Juice=Juice Live Around Tour 2017, and looks like now it has been confirmed that the girls, along with Itano Tomomi will be the latest addition to the festival’s line-up.

Previously announced performers include Harajuku dance rock outfit An Café, electro-rap duo Charisma.com, and Malaysia’s very own bands Bunkface and Fazz.Initially made up of Miyazaki Yuka, Kanagawa Tomoko, Takagi Sayuki, Miyamoto Karin and Uemura Akari, Juice=Juice is a girl group under Hello Project, who also handles other all-female idol Japanese pop artistes, including Morning Musume, Berryz Kobo, C-ute and more.

Just recently, two new members — Ruru Danbara and Nanami Yanagawa have joined the group, becoming new official members of Juice=Juice.

When TheHive.Asia met the girls at Viral Fest Asia in Bangkok, the group told us that they would be returning to Thailand in September for their debut world tour “Juice=Juice Live Around Tour 2017”, which will also include Malaysia.”We’ll be going on a world tour in September, and two of the Asian locations that we’ll be visiting are Malaysia and Thailand,” said member Miyamoto Karin.

Meanwhile, Itano Tomomi is a singer-actress who was one of the first batch members of AKB48 back in 2005. She graduated from the group in 2013 and debuted as a solo artiste.

This will be her first time performing in Malaysia.

Tickets to Japan x Malaysia Friendship Concert will be launched on 28 July at airasiaredtix.com. — TheHive.Asia