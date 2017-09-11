Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Overcast

Showbiz

‘It’ storms the global box office after a monster opening weekend

Monday September 11, 2017
07:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Kedah’s Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah dies aged 89Kedah’s Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah dies aged 89

Crystal Palace sack Frank de Boer after dismal seasonCrystal Palace sack Frank de Boer after dismal season

Halimah Yacob set to be Singapore’s first woman presidentHalimah Yacob set to be Singapore’s first woman president

The Edit: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ first teaser takes a dark turnThe Edit: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ first teaser takes a dark turn

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — The horror movie, based on Stephen King’s famous book, shot straight to the top of the global box office after opening this weekend. The film, directed by Andy Muschietti, stormed into the lead, grossing a monster US$179.1 million (RM751.86 million).

The horror flick is followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming, grossing US$73.8 million this week, and a total US823 million since its release.

Next in line is Dunkirk. While Christopher Nolan’s WW2 movie drops two places in the worldwide box office, it is nearing US$500 million mark after grossing an additional US$15.4 million after the weekend ending September 10.

Global box office, September 10, 2017:

1. It US$179.2 million
2. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$73.8 million
3. Dunkirk US$15.4 million
4. Hitman & Bodyguard US$12.7 million
5. Annabelle: Creation US$12.6 million
6. Home Again US$10 million
7. American Made US$8.1 million
8. Memoir Of A Murderer US$7.4 million
9. Despicable Me 3 US$7.1 million
10. The Emoji Movie US$6.8 million — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline