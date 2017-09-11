‘It’ storms the global box office after a monster opening weekend

Bill Skarsgard will play the dreaded clown Pennywise. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 — The horror movie, based on Stephen King’s famous book, shot straight to the top of the global box office after opening this weekend. The film, directed by Andy Muschietti, stormed into the lead, grossing a monster US$179.1 million (RM751.86 million).

The horror flick is followed by Spider-Man: Homecoming, grossing US$73.8 million this week, and a total US823 million since its release.

Next in line is Dunkirk. While Christopher Nolan’s WW2 movie drops two places in the worldwide box office, it is nearing US$500 million mark after grossing an additional US$15.4 million after the weekend ending September 10.

Global box office, September 10, 2017:

1. It US$179.2 million

2. Spider-Man: Homecoming US$73.8 million

3. Dunkirk US$15.4 million

4. Hitman & Bodyguard US$12.7 million

5. Annabelle: Creation US$12.6 million

6. Home Again US$10 million

7. American Made US$8.1 million

8. Memoir Of A Murderer US$7.4 million

9. Despicable Me 3 US$7.1 million

10. The Emoji Movie US$6.8 million — AFP-Relaxnews